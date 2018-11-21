Here’s what experts say you should know for holiday weekend travel

It started raining Wednesday, meaning the roads could be very slick for travelers over the holiday weekend, according to travel and highway officials.
Travelers, especially those driving, can expect major delays up to four times normal traffic, officials said. AAA Northern California spokesperson Michael Blasky said Tuesday and Wednesday were the most traveled days of Thanksgiving week.
Wednesday marked the first rainfall in Merced County since the first week of October, and it was the first significant rainfall in months, according to the National Weather Service.
That means built-up oil on the roads tend to seep out and make the roads slicker, Blasky said.
“It’s our first rain that makes it very challenging,” he said, noting those trying to catch a flight out of San Francisco during the holiday weekends should plan to come at least two hours prior to their flight.
California Highway Patrol has been conducting “maximum enforcement period” during Thanksgiving week, which is one of the busiest periods of the year for patrolmen, CHP Merced Officer Eric Zuniga said.
“Traffic is going to be backed up so people need to be more patient and aware of their surroundings,” Zuniga said, noting those not needing to travel should attempt to stay.
Officers have been looking for unsafe driving practices such as seat belt violations, speed, distracted driving and signs of driving impairment, according to a news release.
Zuniga said rideshare services like Uber and Lyft further warrants no excuse for drinking and driving.
“Just plan ahead and stay with the plan,” he said. “We don’t want anyone getting hurt or being killed.”
While Thanksgiving is a time to travel and be with relatives, many families are choosing to travel to warm weather climates such as Las Vegas, and Disneyland, which caters to the holiday, Blasky said.
This year, officials are hearing anecdotal evidence of people traveling to Lake Tahoe and other places to get away from the Camp Fire smoke lingering in the San Joaquin Valley, Blasky said.
