Bicyclist suffers major injuries after he was struck by a car in Merced County

A cyclist suffered major injuries when he was stuck by a car in Merced County on Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
According to CHP Officer Jesse Talbot, officers responded to a call of a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist on West Dickenson Ferry Road, east of South Gurr Road shortly after 5 p.m.. A male cyclist believed to be about 40-years-old and from out of the area, was traveling eastbound on West Dickenson Ferry Road when he was struck by a Ford Fusion driven by a 57-year-old female from Atwater, according to Talbot.
Talbot said the vehicle was also traveling in the eastbound lane and the driver did not see the cyclist.
The cyclist was transported to a Modesto area hospital with what authorities described as a possible head injury, ankle injury and possible chest injury. Authorities said drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision.
