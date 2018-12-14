Man arrested after dispute leads to shooting in Atwater

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a reported Thursday shooting in Atwater, according to police.
Police said they arrested Atwater resident Enrique Samano in Hilmar, after a woman claimed he shot at her home.
Atwater police responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Fourth Street and Drakeley Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.
Authorities said a female reported that following a dispute, a male identified only as “Enrique,” had fire a shotgun at her home.
After officers gathered information on the suspect and his vehicle, Atwater police detectives and allied agencies secured a warrant for his arrest.
According to the news release, the Merced County Gang and Narcotic Enforcement Team and the Merced County Sheriff’s Office assisted Atwater police in locating Samano in Hilmar.
A search of the suspect’s vehicle led authorities to the discovery of a 12-gauge shotgun. Samano was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of shooting at an inhabited dwelling.
