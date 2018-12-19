Modesto’s Sterling takes CVSBL Tourney at Bellevue Bowl

Modesto’s Bill Sterling took home the top prize on Saturday at Bellevue Bowl, winning the Central Valley Senior Bowling Club singles event.
Sterling qualified as the number one seed with a 1,039 during the afternoon. There were 69 men and women competing. The second qualifier was James Brodie of Escalon with a 979, third was Bob Neuerburg of Ceres with a 971.
In the roll-off Neuerburg defeated Brodie 223 to 184. That set up the championship match, which Sterling won 266 to Neuerburg’s 231.Sterling is the December Champion this year. The club payed down 17 places with Paul Battisti winning his entry back of $40. Brodie won $140, Neuerburg $170, and the champion Bill Sterling $202.
The club welcomed three new member and they were Terry Daniel from Modesto, Jeff Hanson form Sutter Creek, and Michael Schwartz form North San Juan.
The club now has 289 men and women in the club. Up next is the Tournament of Champions to be rolled at Yosemite Lanes on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. You must have bowled five tournaments in order to participate.
HIGH ROLLERS:
Kenny Schmitz 240, Sean Kucius 255, Marty Daniel 269, Shirley Hendricks 163, Ron La Buga 213/623, Tom McBride 215/605, Bob Simons 224, Estela Benomar 195, Elijah Torres 235/636, Jarad Fast 206/600, Jason Cassell 215/600, Bill Hickman 247/631, Tim Eversole 223/589, Mevin Marks 235/634, Mark N. Thompson 252/609, Dawn Fernandez 259/668, and Andre Brice rolled two 600’s back to back in his Monday and Tuesday leagues.
WAITING FOR THE 500 CLUB HOLIDAY DOUBLES
I am waiting for the Merced/Atwater Women’s 500 Club tournament results that was held on Nov. 30. I should have it in next weeks column.
BELLEVUE BOWL HAPPENINGS
I hear that the bowl has lost the tournament’s of the Central Valley Senior Bowling Club and the Silver Foxes have canceled Bellevue Bowl schedule for for 2019. I have not confirmed that yet. Why, I don’t know but, I will find out.
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent and can be reached at 209-383-2441.
