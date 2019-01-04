Felon arrested after call leads police to find firearm, Los Banos police say

A felon has been arrested after Los Banos Police officers say they discovered a gun at the scene of a disturbance.
Authorities said 34-year-old Chhai Kim Va was arrested after officers responded to a disturbance call in the 2300 block of North Fallbrook Drive at about 10:08 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29.
Officers encountered Va standing outside the home and found a firearm on the ground close to where Va had been standing, according to a police news release.
Police said witnesses reported that before Va left the home, he had been arguing with his girlfriend and at some point grabbed a knife when the woman’s father intervened.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Authorities said Va had an outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrant and is a convicted felon.
He was arrested on suspicion of three felonies, including suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the news release. Va was booked into the Los Banos Police Department jail and was later transferred to the John Latoracca Correctional Facility where he remains in lieu of $103,000 bail.
Comments