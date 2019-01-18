Alleged gang member arrested for drug, firearm offenses, Merced police say

One man was arrested Thursday after Merced police officers reported finding drugs and firearm in a car during a traffic stop.
Merced police say alleged gang member Ricky Ornelas, 36, was arrested Thursday in the 2000 block of Fern St.
During a search of the vehicle, the department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit and the Merced County Sheriff’s Tactical and Reconnaissance (STAR) Team located a stolen handgun, ammunition, a digital scale and packaged methamphetamine, according to a news release.
Ornelas was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of drug and weapons charges.
Merced police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to contact the Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Rodriguez at 209-385-4710 or GVSU@cityofmerced.org or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725.
The public can send information via anonymous text message to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and include the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.
