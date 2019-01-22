Man arrested after trying to break into coin machine, Merced police say

A man has been arrested after a witness claims they saw him cutting the lock on a coin machine at a car wash in Atwater, according to authorities.
Atwater police said they arrested 31-year-old Earl Richards Jr. of Atwater, Monday morning, after locating him in the area.
Officers responded when a person called police reporting that they observed a male cutting the lock to a coin machine, at a car wash in the 2600 block of First Street.
The witness directed police to an alley behind La Nita’s Restaurant, where officers observed a male running eastbound and attempting to conceal himself under garbage.
Officers detained Richards who was positively identified by the caller as the person he saw attempting to cut the lock on the coin machine, according to authorities. Officers also found Richards to be in possession of burglary tools.
Richards was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of burglary, vandalism and possession of burglary tools, according to a news release.
