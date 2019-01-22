Traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs and weapons, Chowchilla police say

A Chowchilla man has been arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of weapons and narcotics, according to authorities.
Chowchilla police said 24-year-old Salvador Mendoza was arrested during a traffic stop on Saturday. Officers stopped Mendoza for not displaying license plates on his vehicle.
Police said Mendoza consented to a search of the vehicle and a “pat search” was performed for the officer’s protection.
During the search, police said the officer discovered a loaded .25-caliber pistol in Mendoza’s pants pocket. Authorities also discovered brass knuckles and a bag containing more than four grams of methamphetamine, according to the news release.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Mendoza was arrested and booked into the Madera County Jail on suspicion of felony weapons and narcotics violations.
Comments