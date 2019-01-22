Latest News

Traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs and weapons, Chowchilla police say

By Andrew Kuhn

January 22, 2019 04:12 PM

Chowchilla Police said Salvador Mendoza, 24, of Chowchilla, was arrested Saturday after an officer found a loaded handgun, brass knuckles and a bag of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Photo courtesy of the Chowchilla Police Department.
A Chowchilla man has been arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of weapons and narcotics, according to authorities.

Chowchilla police said 24-year-old Salvador Mendoza was arrested during a traffic stop on Saturday. Officers stopped Mendoza for not displaying license plates on his vehicle.

Police said Mendoza consented to a search of the vehicle and a “pat search” was performed for the officer’s protection.

During the search, police said the officer discovered a loaded .25-caliber pistol in Mendoza’s pants pocket. Authorities also discovered brass knuckles and a bag containing more than four grams of methamphetamine, according to the news release.

Mendoza was arrested and booked into the Madera County Jail on suspicion of felony weapons and narcotics violations.

