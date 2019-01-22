Three arrested after officers find drugs, gun in Atwater residence, police say

Three people have been arrested after officers found illegal drugs and a firearm at a house in Atwater.
Merced police said Gang Violence Suppression Unit officers arrested Jessica Yonan, 31, and alleged gang members Fernanda Rodriguez, 23, and Gustavo Alvarez, 27, around 5 p.m. in Atwater on Saturday.
Authorities said they developed information that Yonan had firearms and drugs in her Atwater residence located in the 1300 block of Packers Street. During a search of the home, officers located a .40-caliber handgun, ammunition, packaged methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and a digital scale, according to a news release.
Police said the three suspects were arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of drug and weapons charges.
Merced police ask anyone with information regarding this arrest to contact Gang Violence Suppression Unit’s Sgt. Rodriguez at 209-385-4710 or GVSU@cityofmerced.org or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-7425.
The public can send information via anonymous text message to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and include the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.
