Roundup: Strong showing for Merced area soccer teams in first round of playoffs

Osvaldo Moreno and Julian Perez both found the net as the El Capitan High boys soccer team secured its first ever playoff win with a 2-0 win over Pacheco on Tuesday afternoon at McNamara Park.
Diego Hernandez and Chris Mora recorded assists for the Gauchos (12-6-4), who will host a second-round game on Thursday at McNamara Park at 3 p.m.
Golden Valley 1, Laguna Creek 0 in Merced — Manny Madrigal scored on a header on a free kick from Cristian Gaone for the lone goal of the game in the first half. Andrew Sanchez picked up two saves in goal for No. 7 Golden Valley (12-7-4). The Cougars will face No. 2 Ceres on Thursday.
Livingston 10, Calaveras 0 in Livingston — The Wolves shredded No. 15 seed Calaveras. The Wolves will host No. 10 Venture Academy on Thursday in the quarterfinals.
Le Grand 9, ABLE Charter 1 in Le Grand — Brian Lua scored three goals as the Bulldogs (14-3-2) rolled in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI playoffs.
Girls Basketball
Modesto Christian 76, Atwater 68 in Atwater — Nia Boston and Cora Grover combined for 10 points in the fourth quarter as the No. 11 seeded Crusaders closed the game with a 14-4 run to upset the No. 6 Falcons at Falcons Arena in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs.
Atwater (22-7) led five points at 60-55 in the fourth quarter with just over 5 minutes left. The Falcons led by 11 points in the fourth quarter.
the 6-foot-4 D’aja Bryant led MC with 16 points. Grover finished with 15 points and Boston added 14.
Amoni Claiborne led Atwater with 19 points, including 13 in the third period. Kelsey Valencia finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Jessica Reyes added 14 points for the Falcons.
Manteca 66, El Capitan 39 in Manteca — The Gauchos trailed only 12 to 10 after the first quarter. It was all Buffaloes from that point on as the No. 4 seed rolled to victory.
El Capitan finished with a program best 19-10 record.
Placer 59, Merced 51 in Auburn — The Bears put up a fight on the road against the No. 3 seed in the Division III playoffs, but fell shot. The No. 14 seeded Bears finished with a 14-10 record.
Le Grand 52, Holt Academy 32 in Le Grand — Alexa Ultreras scored 24 points as the No. 7 seed Bulldogs (16-10) defeated the No. 10 Holt Academy in the Division V playoffs. Le Grand will face No. 2 seed Argonaut on Thursday.
