Flooding causes Highway 59 closure, Caltrans says

A section of Highway 59 was closed over the weekend, according to the California Department of Transportation.
Caltrans closed a 6 mile stretch of State Route 59 between Sandy Mush Road and Mission Avenue on Saturday, due to flooding at the Mariposa Creek bridge, according to a news release.
Both the northbound and southbound lanes of the road are closed and there is no estimated time of reopening, according to Caltrans.
Caltrans said motorists can expect up to 20 minute delays and advised motorists to avoid the area and take alternate routes. Crews are working to clear debris and water from the roadway.
According to Caltrans, Highway 59 was previously closed for 10 days from Monday, Feb. 4, through Thursday, Feb. 14, due to the same flooding issue. The road was open for about two days before more rain in the area forced the weekend closure, Caltrans said.
