Highway 140 leading to Yosemite National Park reopens

Fire crews drive over the South Fork Merced River bridge on Highway 140 while battling the Ferguson near the Redbud Lodge outside El Portal on Saturday, July 14, 2018. The California Department of Transportation announced Thursday, that it has reopened a 17-mile stretch of road in the Ferguson Fire burn scar area after closing the stretch of road on Wednesday due to an incoming storm. More than 150 cubic yards of debris flow material and one oak tree were removed from the roadway, according to Caltrans. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com