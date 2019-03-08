Latest News

Highway 140 leading to Yosemite National Park reopens

By Andrew Kuhn

March 08, 2019 04:54 PM

Fire crews drive over the South Fork Merced River bridge on Highway 140 while battling the Ferguson near the Redbud Lodge outside El Portal on Saturday, July 14, 2018. The California Department of Transportation announced Thursday, that it has reopened a 17-mile stretch of road in the Ferguson Fire burn scar area after closing the stretch of road on Wednesday due to an incoming storm. More than 150 cubic yards of debris flow material and one oak tree were removed from the roadway, according to Caltrans.
The California Department of Transportation has reopened a popular stretch of road leading to Yosemite National Park, according to a news release.

Caltrans said it has reopened a 17-mile stretch of Highway 140 from Bear Creek near Midpines, to Foresta Road in El Portal, about four miles west of Yosemite National Park.

The road was reopened at about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday after a preemptive closure that lasted seven hours in the Ferguson Fire burn scar area.

The road was closed at about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday for public safety reasons, due to an ongoing storm that impacted the roadway, according to a Caltrans news release.

Storm conditions created risks for the stretch of road, including movement of debris, rocks onto the roadway and mudslides.

Caltrans said crews removed more than 150 cubic yards of debris flow material and one oak tree from the roadway. No major mudslides were reported.

