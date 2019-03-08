Latest News

Merced County K-9 ‘Maverick’ finds drugs during traffic stop, police say

By Andrew Kuhn

March 08, 2019 05:44 PM

Los Banos Police said one man was arrested after K-9 Maverick alerted to drugs during a traffic stop. Photo courtesy of the Los Banos Police Department.
A Los Banos man was arrested after drugs were found during a traffic stop, according to authorities.

Los Banos police arrested 29-year-old Joshymar Estrada of Los Banos, after a K-9 detected drugs in his vehicle, according to a Los Banos Police Department Facebook post.

Police said an officer stopped the vehicle Estrada was driving in the area of Overland Avenue and Rockport Drive at about 4:47 p.m. on Thursday. At that time, the officer requested the assistance of another officer and K-9 Maverick, who conducted a check of the vehicle, according to police.

After K-9 Maverick alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, police said officers conducted a search and located about a pound of suspected cocaine that was packed for sale.

Estrada was arrested on suspicion of various drug violations and remains in custody at the Los Banos Police Department Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to authorities.

