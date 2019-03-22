Winton man arrested for alleged sale of drugs, deputies say

A 34-year-old Winton man was arrested this week for alleged possession and sales of drugs, authorities said.
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said suspect Jorge Saucedo was arrested Thursday after an investigation into the sales and possession of methamphetamine, according to a news release.
Authorities said the Merced County Sheriff’s Office STAR Team and the Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the 7000 block of Tokay Circle in Winton.
Saucedo, who was a primary suspect, fled the residence on foot and onto the roof of neighboring residence, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Merced Sun-Star
#ReadLocal
Deputies set up a perimeter and Saucedo was apprehended by deputies and K-9 dog “Zeke” while attempting to flee to a family member’s residence.
Authorities searched the residence and discovered 1.3 pounds of methamphetamine in a bedroom, believed to be Saucedo’s.
Saucedo was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, a felony no-bail warrant for possession of a controlled substance, violation of probation and maintaining a place for trafficking of a controlled substance, authorities said.
Comments