Drugs found during traffic stop in Merced County, authorities say

A Modesto man was arrested this week after a vehicle stop resulted in the discovery of narcotics, according the authorities.
According to the California Highway Patrol, 45-year-old Jose Cardenas was arrested after officers discovered three kilograms of cocaine.
The narcotics were discovered after an officer performed a traffic stop on a 2012 Toyota Camry for a California Vehicle Code violation on northbound Highway 99 near Le Grand Road at about 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.
Authorities said the officer developed probable cause to search the vehicle after several indicators of criminal activity were observed while making contact with the driver. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed three cereal boxes, each containing over one kilogram of cocaine.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
Cardenas was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of illegal transportation, sale, furnishing over three pounds of a controlled substance and possession or purchase for sale of controlled substance over three pounds, according to jail records.
Authorities said that amount of cocaine could be worth an estimated $120,000.
Comments