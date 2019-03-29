Latest News

Drugs found during traffic stop in Merced County, authorities say

By Andrew Kuhn

March 29, 2019 02:08 PM

Authorities said on man was arrested after officers found three kilograms of cocaine in cereal boxes during a traffic stop in Merced on Thursday. Photo courtesy of the California Highway Patrol.
A Modesto man was arrested this week after a vehicle stop resulted in the discovery of narcotics, according the authorities.

According to the California Highway Patrol, 45-year-old Jose Cardenas was arrested after officers discovered three kilograms of cocaine.

The narcotics were discovered after an officer performed a traffic stop on a 2012 Toyota Camry for a California Vehicle Code violation on northbound Highway 99 near Le Grand Road at about 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.

Authorities said the officer developed probable cause to search the vehicle after several indicators of criminal activity were observed while making contact with the driver. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed three cereal boxes, each containing over one kilogram of cocaine.

Cardenas was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of illegal transportation, sale, furnishing over three pounds of a controlled substance and possession or purchase for sale of controlled substance over three pounds, according to jail records.

Authorities said that amount of cocaine could be worth an estimated $120,000.

