Merced County teen shot over the weekend

The Los Banos Police Department is investigating a shooting which sent a juvenile to the hospital over the weekend, according to authorities.
The 17-year-old male Los Banos resident suffered at least two gunshot wounds to the upper body near the waist. He was taken to a Modesto hospital where he remained hospitalized Monday, according to Los Banos Police Cmdr. Jason Hedden.
Hedden said the shooting occurred in the 200 block of G Street at about 4:36 p.m. Saturday.
Authorities said the shooting is under investigation and no additional details will be released at this time.
Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month
Get full access to Merced Sun-Star content across all your devices.
#ReadLocal
No arrests have been reported.
Comments