Man arrested following traffic collision in Merced County

Atwater Police vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image.
Atwater Police vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image.

A man involved in a traffic collision in Atwater was booked after police discovered he had warrants out for his arrest and drug paraphernalia in the car.

Julio Ramirez, 35, had been driving a black Honda eastbound on Palm Avenue when he failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with another vehicle traveling northbound on Linden Street around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said an Atwater Police officer witnessed the collision.

Ramirez was found to have two warrants for his arrest and was driving on a suspended license, according to police.

A vehicle inventory was conducted prior to removing the vehicles from the scene, and police said officers found a substance believed to be methamphetamine, as well as drug paraphernalia in the Honda.

The vehicles were removed from the scene, and both drivers complained of pain, according to police.

Police said Ramirez was evaluated for possibly driving under the influence of a narcotic and was arrested without incident.

