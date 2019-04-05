Police find 200 illegal marijuana plants found in Merced home

The Merced Police Department said it located about 200 illegal marijuana plants and about 77 pound of dried and processed marijuana while searching a Merced home on Thursday. Screengrab from Merced Police Department news release.

Police officers found around 200 illegal marijuana plants while serving a search warrant in Merced, according to authorities.

Officers with the Merced Police Department Disruptive Area Response Team, or DART, conducted a search warrant for a possible illegal marijuana. They found the plants and about 77 pounds of dried and processed marijuana at a residence in the 1600 block of Primrose Avenue on Thursday, according to a news release.

Police said there was no indication or evidence the marijuana plants at the residence were being grown for medicinal use. Nobody was at the residence at the time of the search and police said they will be conducting a follow-up investigation to identify possible suspects.





Merced police ask anyone with information regarding this case to contact Sgt. Solis at 209-385-4703 or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725.





The public can send information by anonymous text message to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and include the word “Comvip” as the keyword in the message.



