Students and staff celebrate Measure M modernization project at Fremont Elementary

The Merced City School District, along with students and staff at Fremont Elementary School, celebrated the completion of a modernization project on Monday.

According to the school district, Fremont Elementary has gone through a complete transformation thanks to Measure M Bond funding.

All permanent classrooms in the school were remodeled to create spaces featuring cutting edge technology as well as making them comfortable and energy-efficient, according to a Merced City School District news release.





The renovations to the classrooms included modern projector systems were installed with large magnetic whiteboards and upgraded W-iFi connectivity, the school district said.

Air quality will be improved throughout the school with new heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.





In addition to the classroom improvements, the school’s front office has been relocated to the S Street side of campus, where a new parking lot and drop off/pick up area has been constructed.





According to the Merced City School District, voters approved the $60 million Measure M Bond in 2014 for capital facilities repairs, infrastructure upgrades and modernization.





The school district said the Fremont project cost about $7.5 million, with the district eligible to receive reimbursement for up to 60 percent of the expenses from the state. According to the school district, Measure M projects have also been completed at several other Merced City School District campuses.



