National Weather Service issues Flash Flood Warning for Ferguson burn scar area

Water floods a section of Stroming Road in Mariposa, Calif., on Thursday, March 22, 2018. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Ferguson Fire burn scar area until 8:15 p.m., according to meteorologist Colin McKellar.

McKellar said slow moving storm cells through Mariposa, Madera, Fresno and Kern County areas have the potential to produce 0.5 to 1 inch of rain per hour.





According to McKellar, these storms have the potential to produce flash flooding along Highway 140, including areas of Mariposa, Jersydale, El Portal and Crane Flat, with debris flows that may consist of water, mud, rocks, branches and any other loose debris.

McKellar said motorists should not attempt to drive through debris flows as it is difficult to gauge the depth of the flow and how fast the water is moving. Motorists who encounter debris flows are advised to turn around, McKellar said.





According to McKellar the thunderstorm cells also have the ability to produce 0.5 inch size hail with wind gusts up to about 30 mph.





A Winter Weather Advisory also is in effect for the Sierras through tomorrow with expected snowfall through 11 p.m. Friday, McKellar said.

The central Sierras including Kings Canyon and Sequoia National Park areas could see as much as four to eight inches of snowfall at elevations of 8,000 feet or above, with the possibility of higher snowfall accumulation near ridge tops, the meteorologist added.



