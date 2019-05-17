Vehicle tampering suspect arrested after witness held him at gunpoint, police say

Wesley Cole Hernandez, 19. Photo Courtesy of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

A suspect was arrested after being held at gunpoint when he was allegedly discovered tampering with a vehicle in Merced County, authorities said.

According to the Los Banos Police Department, 19-year-old Wesley Cole Hernandez, was arrested when a Los Banos man witnessed him opening the doors of a neighbor’s car.





Police said the department received a call around 2:30 a.m. Monday, May 13, of a man opening car doors in the 1800 block of Sonoma Avenue.





According to Cmdr. Ray Reyna, a man who was getting ready for work at the time said he saw the suspect going through the vehicle after noticing outside motion sensing lights turn on. Police said that a man who saw the suspect grabbed a rifle and ordered Hernandez to the ground, holding him at gunpoint until police arrived.





Multiple officers responded to the scene and contacted the owner of the vehicle, who told police that it did appear as though someone had gone through it, Reyna said.





Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Los Banos Jail. Hernandez faces charges of felony violation of probation and misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle, according to Merced County Jail records.



