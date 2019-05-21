Suspect arrested, charged with grand theft from Merced County store, authorities say

Adrian Cruz Mendoza, 36, of Merced. Photo courtesy of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with grand theft from the Kohl’s store at Merced Mall, according to authorities.

The Merced Police Department said it arrested 36-year-old Merced resident, Adrian Cruz Mendoza in the area of West 16th Street and R Street at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

Authorities said officers found evidence linking Mendoza to the May 12 theft inside a gold truck he was driving.





According to police, officers were dispatched to a report of a grand theft at the Kohl’s shortly before 4:30 p.m. on May 12. Authorities said a suspect walked into the store and took numerous articles of workout clothing before exiting the store and fleeing the scene in a gold-colored, older model truck.





Authorities said the clothing taken from the store is valued at $1,000. Mendoza was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of grand theft.





Merced police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Officer Prevostini at 209-385-7728. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.



