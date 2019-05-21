Latest News

Suspect arrested, charged with grand theft from Merced County store, authorities say

Adrian Cruz Mendoza, 36, of Merced. Photo courtesy of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.
Adrian Cruz Mendoza, 36, of Merced. Photo courtesy of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with grand theft from the Kohl’s store at Merced Mall, according to authorities.

The Merced Police Department said it arrested 36-year-old Merced resident, Adrian Cruz Mendoza in the area of West 16th Street and R Street at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

Authorities said officers found evidence linking Mendoza to the May 12 theft inside a gold truck he was driving.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a report of a grand theft at the Kohl’s shortly before 4:30 p.m. on May 12. Authorities said a suspect walked into the store and took numerous articles of workout clothing before exiting the store and fleeing the scene in a gold-colored, older model truck.

Authorities said the clothing taken from the store is valued at $1,000. Mendoza was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of grand theft.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Officer Prevostini at 209-385-7728. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.

  Comments  