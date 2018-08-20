Around Town (08/20/2018)

Barbecue Luncheon in Merced
An AARP annual barbecue luncheon is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. The cost is $5 for members and $8 for non-members. For reservations, call 209-357-8206.
Lunch and Learn
Pacifica Senior Living Merced will host a Lunch and Learn to benefit the general public regarding “New Year, New Beginnings” at noon Wednesday at 3420 R St., Merced. For more information, call 209-384-9700.
Merced Police Citizens Police Academy
The Merced Police Department is offering a free Citizens Police Academy. Classes for the 11-week program will be held weekly on Wednesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. starting Sept. 5 at the central police station, 611 West 22nd St., Merced. The deadline to enroll is 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24 or when the class reaches 28 participants. For more information or to enroll, call Eugene Drummond at 209-385-6297 or email drummonde@cityofmerced.org.Applications also are available at the city’s website, cityofmerced.org and can be faxed to 209-388-8943.
Elks Annual Shrimp Feed Fundraiser
The Merced Elks Lodge will host its annual Shrimp Feed Fundraiser Sept. 8 at the ledge, 1910 M St., Merced. Doors open for a no-host bar at 6 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7:30 p.m. A raffle will follow dinner. Tickets are $40 and include all-you-can-eat shrimp, pasta, coleslaw and bread. All proceed benefit local lodge charities. For tickets or more information, call 209-723-1240 or Dave Wells at 209-756-3070 or visit the lodge between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Old Time Western BBQ
Merced County Historical Society will host its 28th annual old-time western barbecue and auction in memory of Bill Kirby at Lake Yosemite on Sept. 11. Both live and silent auctions will feature fabulous dinners, vacation getaways, antique items, gourmet food, and artwork. Tickets cost $50 and are now on sale in the Courthouse Museum Gift Shop. Live music will be provided by Evening Edition. For more information, call the museum office at 209-723-2401. Proceeds benefit Courthouse Museum programs and scholarships.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
