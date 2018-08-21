Around Town (08/21/2018)

MHS Alumni
Merced High classmates from 1945 to 1955 are invited to join the ‘48 Class sponsors at their monthly lunch at 11:30 a.m. today at the Elks Lodge 1910 M St. in Merced. The guest speaker will be Merced fire Chief Michael Wilkinson.
Kids’ Day at the MAC
The Merced County Arts Council will host Kids’ Day at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center with Independence Day around the World from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 25. This free program of art projects for kids is held once each month at the MAC, 645 West Main St., Merced. For more information, call 209-388-1090 or go to the events page of artsmerced.org.
Summer Music In The Park in Merced
BFCI’s Final 2018 Summer Music In The Park event is scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at 2040 Lobo Ave., Merced. For information, call 209-230-0650 or 209-205-8717 or mrodri1797@att.net.
Merced Shakespearefest
Merced Shakespearefest will host its first gala to benefit local Shakespeare programs featuring Eric Stephen Bocks’ music and scenes from the Bard at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Vista Ranch on 7326 Hwy 140. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at vistacellars.com. For more info call 209 722-8200 or 209 723-3265 or go on www.mercedshakespearefest.org.
CASA Seeking Volunteers
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Merced County needs Volunteers. A CASA Volunteer is a trained to advocate for the best interests of foster youth within the court system. Next training is set for Sept. 20. Informational meetings will take place: 9 a.m. Aug. 24; 10 a.m. Aug. 29; 11 a.m. Sept. 6; 3 p.m. Sept. 10; 5:30 p.m. Sept. 12; 5:30 p.m. Sept. 17. The information meetings and the training classes will be held at the CASA office: 2824 Park Ave, Suite A, Merced. For more information, visit mercedcasa.org or call 209-722-2272.
Color Fun Run in Merced County
Sierra Saving Grace Homeless Project and United Way of Merced County host Run for Hue-manity Color Fun Run & Family Fun Festival to benefit housing programs for people experiencing homelessness and a new child literacy initiative in Merced County. The inaugural event is held on Sept. 8 at the Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King, Jr. Way in Merced. Doors open at 9 a.m. The run begins at 10 a.m. For more information, call 209-626-5660 or visit www.facebook.com/RFHMerced.
