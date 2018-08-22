Around Town (08/22/2018)

Lunch and Learn
Pacifica Senior Living Merced will host a Lunch and Learn to benefit the general public regarding “New Year, New Beginnings” at noon Aug. 22 at 3420 R St., Merced. For more information, call 209-384-9700.
Merced Elks Pancake Breakfast
Merced Elks Park is serving up a pancake breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, fruit, with coffee and orange juice. Adults $7 and kids $4. All Proceeds benefit Elks Park Children’s Charities and Trust. Elks Park is located at 3600 Wardrobe Ave., Merced. For more information, call Clint at 209-761-6801.
Old Time Western BBQ
Merced County Historical Society will host its 28th annual old-time western barbecue and auction in memory of Bill Kirby at Lake Yosemite on Sept. 11. Both live and silent auctions will feature fabulous dinners, vacation getaways, antique items, gourmet food, and artwork. Tickets cost $50 and are now on sale in the Courthouse Museum Gift Shop. Live music will be provided by Evening Edition. For more information, call the museum office at 209-723-2401. Proceeds benefit Courthouse Museum programs and scholarships.
Free Mental Illness Class
NAMI Merced will host free weekly classes this fall for those suffering with mental health issues beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13 through Nov. 15 at 480 E. 13th St., Merced. Classes will end Nov. 15. The course will go over information on many mental illnesses as well as coping skills, recovery and rehabilitation. You do not need a diagnosis to come. Classes are taught by people who have experienced mental illness and are certified by NAMI California to offer courses to the community. You do not have to have been diagnosed to attend. Space is limited. For more information, call 209-789-6264 or visit www.namimerced.org/classes.
Back To School Supply Drive in Los Banos
Pizza Factory Los Banos is hosting a Back-to-School Supply Drive to benefit Los Banos Elementary, San Luis High School and Crossroads Alternative Education Center from Wednesday, Aug. 15 through Saturday, Sept. 15 at 2160 E Pacheco Blvd., Space K, Los Banos. For more information, call 209-829-1100. Customers who donate $5-10 worth of school supplies will get a voucher for a free breadstick and will be entered into a raffle for a grand prize.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments