Around Town (08/23/2018)

Kids’ Day at the MAC
The Merced County Arts Council will host Kids’ Day at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center with Independence Day around the World from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. This free program of art projects for kids is held once each month at the MAC, 645 West Main St., Merced. For more information, call 209-388-1090 or go to the events page of artsmerced.org.
Merced Community Dance
A dance will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Merced Senior Community Center 755 W. 15th St., Merced. Doors open 1:30 p.m. Cost is $8. Door prizes and refreshment available. For information, call 209-723-0839 or 209-628-0683.
Merced Women’s Club
The Merced Women’s Club will be having their monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Sept 4 at the Clubhouse, 707 W 22nd St., Merced. There will be a potluck lunch, with the Club furnishing dessert. A representative from the California Access Program will be speaking about telephone services for the hearing, vision and memory impaired. For more information, call 209-383-2234.
Merced Police Citizens Police Academy
The Merced Police Department is offering a free Citizens Police Academy. Classes for the 11-week program will be held weekly on Wednesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. starting Sept. 5 at the central police station, 611 West 22nd St., Merced. The deadline to enroll is 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24 or when the class reaches 28 participants. For more information or to enroll, call Eugene Drummond at 209-385-6297 or email drummonde@cityofmerced.org.Applications also are available at the city’s website, cityofmerced.org and can be faxed to 209-388-8943.
Free Mental Illness Class
NAMI Merced will host free weekly classes this spring for those who have friends and family with mental health issues beginning at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30 at 480 E. 13th St., Merced. Classes will end Nov. 15. The course provides information on many mental illnesses as well as coping skills, recovery and rehabilitation. Classes are taught by people who have experienced mental illness and are certified by NAMI California to offer courses to the community. You do not have to have been diagnosed to attend. Space is limited. For more information, call 209-789-6264 or visit www.namimerced.org/classes.
Snelling Homecoming
The Snelling Homecoming will host a barbecue and car show at 10 a.m. Sept. 30 at Henderson Park. For more information, call 209-617-0100.
