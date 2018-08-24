Around Town (08/24/2018)

Arbor Gallery Reception
Arbor Gallery artists are hosting a free reception for their new show featuring Sci-fi and Fantasy paintings from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Arbor Gallery, located on the first floor of the Multicultural Arts Center, 645 West Main St., Merced. Wine and other refreshments will be available at no charge. For more information, call Arbor Gallery at 209-384-8338 for more information.
Elks Annual Shrimp Feed Fundraiser
The Merced Elks Lodge will host its annual Shrimp Feed Fundraiser Sept. 8 at the ledge, 1910 M St., Merced. Doors open for a no-host bar at 6 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7:30 p.m. A raffle will follow dinner. Tickets are $40 and include all-you-can-eat shrimp, pasta, coleslaw and bread. All proceed benefit local lodge charities. For tickets or more information, call 209-723-1240 or Dave Wells at 209-756-3070 or visit the lodge between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Master Gardeners of Merced
The Master Gardeners of Merced will host a fall garden workshop. The workshop is Sept. 8 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the UCCE office, 2145 Wardrobe Ave, Merced. For more information and to register, call 209-385-7403.
Color Fun Run in Merced County
Sierra Saving Grace Homeless Project and United Way of Merced County host Run for Hue-manity Color Fun Run & Family Fun Festival to benefit housing programs for people experiencing homelessness and a new child literacy initiative in Merced County. The inaugural event is held on Sept. 8 at the Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King, Jr. Way in Merced. Doors open at 9 a.m. The run begins at 10 a.m. For more information, call 209-626-5660 or visit www.facebook.com/RFHMerced.
CASA Seeking Volunteers
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Merced County needs Volunteers. A CASA Volunteer is a trained to advocate for the best interests of foster youth within the court system. Next training is set for Sept. 20. Informational meetings will take place: 9 a.m. Aug. 24; 10 a.m. Aug. 29; 11 a.m. Sept. 6; 3 p.m. Sept. 10; 5:30 p.m. Sept. 12; 5:30 p.m. Sept. 17. The information meetings and the training classes will be held at the CASA office: 2824 Park Ave, Suite A, Merced. For more information, visit mercedcasa.org or call 209-722-2272.
