Around Town (08/25/2018)

Summer Music In The Park in Merced
BFCI’s Final 2018 Summer Music In The Park event is scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at 2040 Lobo Ave., Merced. For information, call 209-230-0650 or 209-205-8717 or mrodri1797@att.net.
Merced Shakespearefest
Merced Shakespearefest will host its first gala to benefit local Shakespeare programs featuring Eric Stephen Bocks’ music and scenes from the Bard at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Vista Ranch on 7326 Hwy 140. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at vistacellars.com. For more info call 209 722-8200 or 209 723-3265 or go on www.mercedshakespearefest.org.
Merced Elks Pancake Breakfast
Merced Elks Park is serving up a pancake breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, fruit, with coffee and orange juice. Adults $7 and kids $4. All Proceeds benefit Elks Park Children’s Charities and Trust. Elks Park is located at 3600 Wardrobe Ave., Merced. For more information, call Clint at 209-761-6801.
Merced Community Dance
A dance will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Merced Senior Community Center 755 W. 15th St., Merced. Doors open 1:30 p.m. Cost is $8. Door prizes and refreshment available. For information, call 209-723-0839 or 209-628-0683.
Merced County Genealogical Society
The Merced County Genealogical Society will host their monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Merced County Library in the Gracey Room.
New Beginnings Barbecue Fundraisers
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals hosts “Grillin’ For a Cause, a barbecue fundraising dinner from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Red Barn in Winton. The menu includes tri-tip, chicken, broccoli salad, three sides and peach pie. Tickets are $50 each and can be obtained at Christina's Fine Clothing in the Bear Creek Galleria, Valley Animal Hospital at 58 W. 16th St., Santa Fe Pet Hospital at 3113 N. Beachwood or online through Facebook. All proceeds will be used for medical expenses and the transportation of animals to rescues. For more information, call 209-769-8953.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
