Around Town (08/27/2018)

Arbor Gallery Reception
Arbor Gallery artists are hosting a free reception for their new show featuring Sci-fi and Fantasy paintings from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Arbor Gallery, located on the first floor of the Multicultural Arts Center, 645 West Main St., Merced. Wine and other refreshments will be available at no charge. For more information, call Arbor Gallery at 209-384-8338 for more information.
Merced Police Citizens Police Academy
The Merced Police Department is offering a free Citizens Police Academy. Classes for the 11-week program will be held weekly on Wednesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. starting Sept. 5 at the central police station, 611 West 22nd St., Merced. The deadline to enroll is 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24 or when the class reaches 28 participants. For more information or to enroll, call Eugene Drummond at 209-385-6297 or email drummonde@cityofmerced.org.Applications also are available at the city’s website, cityofmerced.org and can be faxed to 209-388-8943.
Old Time Western BBQ
Merced County Historical Society will host its 28th annual old-time western barbecue and auction in memory of Bill Kirby at Lake Yosemite on Sept. 11. Both live and silent auctions will feature fabulous dinners, vacation getaways, antique items, gourmet food, and artwork. Tickets cost $50 and are now on sale in the Courthouse Museum Gift Shop. Live music will be provided by Evening Edition. For more information, call the museum office at 209-723-2401. Proceeds benefit Courthouse Museum programs and scholarships.
Free Mental Illness Class
NAMI Merced will host free weekly classes this fall for those suffering with mental health issues beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13 through Nov. 15 at 480 E. 13th St., Merced. Classes will end Nov. 15. The course will go over information on many mental illnesses as well as coping skills, recovery and rehabilitation. You do not need a diagnosis to come. Classes are taught by people who have experienced mental illness and are certified by NAMI California to offer courses to the community. You do not have to have been diagnosed to attend. Space is limited. For more information, call 209-789-6264 or visit www.namimerced.org/classes.
Snelling Homecoming
The Snelling Homecoming will host a barbecue and car show at 10 a.m. Sept. 30 at Henderson Park. For more information, call 209-617-0100.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments