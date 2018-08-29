Around Town (08/28/2018)

Free Mental Illness Class
NAMI Merced will host free weekly classes this spring for those who have friends and family with mental health issues beginning at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30 at 480 E. 13th St., Merced. Classes will end Nov. 15. The course provides information on many mental illnesses as well as coping skills, recovery and rehabilitation. Classes are taught by people who have experienced mental illness and are certified by NAMI California to offer courses to the community. You do not have to have been diagnosed to attend. Space is limited. For more information, call 209-789-6264 or visit www.namimerced.org/classes.
Merced Women’s Club
The Merced Women’s Club will be having their monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Sept 4 at the Clubhouse, 707 W 22nd St., Merced. There will be a potluck lunch, with the Club furnishing dessert. A representative from the California Access Program will be speaking about telephone services for the hearing, vision and memory impaired. For more information, call 209-383-2234.
Farmers Insurance Group Lunch
Women who have worked at the Farmers Insurance Group regional office are invited to lunch at 11 a.m. Sept. 6 at 510 Bistro on Main Street, Merced. The lunch is $15 cash. To make reservation, call 209-723-4317.
Unity Spiritual Center
Unity Spiritual Center hosts a concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at 305 W. 26th St., Merced. Daniel Nahmod, Faith Rivera and Sue Riley will be performing. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at Unity. Call 209-723-3427 or on line at www.empowerma.com/PosiPaloozaTicket.
Experimental Aircraft Association
The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1401 will sponsor a Young Eagle Day with registration from 8 to 11 a.m. Sept. 8 at the Merced Regional Airport Eagle Street Entrance. There will be free airplane rides for young adults ages 8 through 17. A parent or guardian must be present. For more information call 209-722-6666 or 209-722-8619.
50th High School Reunion
Merced High School Class of 1968 will celebrate its 50th reunion on Oct. 6 at the Merced Golf and Country Club. For more information, call 209-769-7137.
