Around Town (08/29/2018)

Color Fun Run in Merced County
Sierra Saving Grace Homeless Project and United Way of Merced County host Run for Hue-manity Color Fun Run & Family Fun Festival to benefit housing programs for people experiencing homelessness and a new child literacy initiative in Merced County. The inaugural event is held on Sept. 8 at the Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King, Jr. Way in Merced. Doors open at 9 a.m. The run begins at 10 a.m. For more information, call 209-626-5660 or visit www.facebook.com/RFHMerced.
Merced Shakespearefest
Merced Shakespearefest presents the raucous, farcical comedy of “The Merry Wives of Windsor” on Sept. 8, 9, 15, 16, Saturdays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., Sundays at 5 p.m. For more information go to www.mercedshakespearefest.org or call 209-723-3265.
Elks Annual Shrimp Feed Fundraiser
The Merced Elks Lodge will host its annual Shrimp Feed Fundraiser Sept. 8 at the ledge, 1910 M St., Merced. Doors open for a no-host bar at 6 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7:30 p.m. A raffle will follow dinner. Tickets are $40 and include all-you-can-eat shrimp, pasta, coleslaw and bread. All proceed benefit local lodge charities. For tickets or more information, call 209-723-1240 or Dave Wells at 209-756-3070 or visit the lodge between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Sweet Potato Festival
Livingston hosts the seventh annual Sweet Potato Festival on Sept. 21, 22, and 23 at the Max Foster Sports Complex, 2600 Walnut Ave., Livingston. Entry is free to the family event. For more information, contact the Livingston Recreation Department 209-394-8830 or visit the website www.livingstoncity.com or find them on Facebook at Livingston Sweet Potato Festival.
Italian Lodge lunch
On the first Tuesday of each month, the Italian American Lodge serves lunch from noon to 1 p.m. at the lodge, 1351 W. 18th St. Menu consists of chicken or roast beef, pasta, salad and bread. Cost $8. Take outs are available. More, call 209-723-8541.
