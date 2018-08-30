Around Town (08/30/2018)

CASA Seeking Volunteers
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Merced County needs Volunteers. A CASA Volunteer is a trained to advocate for the best interests of foster youth within the court system. Next training is set for Sept. 20. Informational meetings will take place: 11 a.m. Sept. 6; 3 p.m. Sept. 10; 5:30 p.m. Sept. 12; 5:30 p.m. Sept. 17. The information meetings and the training classes will be held at the CASA office: 2824 Park Ave, Suite A, Merced. For more information, visit mercedcasa.org or call 209-722-2272.
Old Time Western BBQ
Merced County Historical Society will host its 28th annual old-time western barbecue and auction in memory of Bill Kirby at Lake Yosemite on Sept. 11. Both live and silent auctions will feature fabulous dinners, vacation getaways, antique items, gourmet food, and artwork. Tickets cost $50 and are now on sale in the Courthouse Museum Gift Shop. Live music will be provided by Evening Edition. For more information, call the museum office at 209-723-2401. Proceeds benefit Courthouse Museum programs and scholarships.
Merced County Genealogical Society
The Merced County Genealogical Society will host their monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Merced County Library in the Gracey Room.
New Beginnings Barbecue Fundraisers
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals hosts “Grillin’ For a Cause, a barbecue fundraising dinner from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Red Barn in Winton. The menu includes tri-tip, chicken, broccoli salad, three sides and peach pie. Tickets are $50 each and can be obtained at Christina's Fine Clothing in the Bear Creek Galleria, Valley Animal Hospital at 58 W. 16th St., Santa Fe Pet Hospital at 3113 N. Beachwood or online through Facebook. All proceeds will be used for medical expenses and the transportation of animals to rescues. For more information, call 209-769-8953.
Atwater VFW
VFW Post No. 9946 of Atwater invites the public to its Wednesday Hamburger Nights, 5 to 7 p.m. and its Fridays Family Fun night with tacos, burritos, Karaoke, and Bunco and games. Ice cold beer for $2 in the Canteen from 4 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Hall can be rented for events. All proceeds benefit the local Veterans. The hall is located at 1390 Broadway St., Atwater. For more information, call 209-358-7224.
