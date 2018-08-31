Around Town (08/31/2018)

Farmers Insurance Group Lunch
Women who have worked at the Farmers Insurance Group regional office are invited to lunch at 11 a.m. Sept. 6 at 510 Bistro on Main Street, Merced. The lunch is $15 cash. To make reservation, call 209-723-4317.
Experimental Aircraft Association
The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1401 will sponsor a Young Eagle Day with registration from 8 to 11 a.m. Sept. 8 at the Merced Regional Airport Eagle Street Entrance. There will be free airplane rides for young adults ages 8 through 17. A parent or guardian must be present. For more information call 209-722-6666 or 209-722-8619.
Color Fun Run in Merced County
Sierra Saving Grace Homeless Project and United Way of Merced County host Run for Hue-manity Color Fun Run & Family Fun Festival to benefit housing programs for people experiencing homelessness and a new child literacy initiative in Merced County. The inaugural event is held on Sept. 8 at the Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King, Jr. Way in Merced. Doors open at 9 a.m. The run begins at 10 a.m. For more information, call 209-626-5660 or visit www.facebook.com/RFHMerced.
Free Mental Illness Class
NAMI Merced will host free weekly classes this fall for those suffering with mental health issues beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13 through Nov. 15 at 480 E. 13th St., Merced. Classes will end Nov. 15. The course will go over information on many mental illnesses as well as coping skills, recovery and rehabilitation. You do not need a diagnosis to come. Classes are taught by people who have experienced mental illness and are certified by NAMI California to offer courses to the community. You do not have to have been diagnosed to attend. Space is limited. For more information, call 209-789-6264 or visit www.namimerced.org/classes.
Back To School Supply Drive in Los Banos
Pizza Factory Los Banos is hosting a Back-to-School Supply Drive to benefit Los Banos Elementary, San Luis High School and Crossroads Alternative Education Center from Wednesday, Aug. 15 through Saturday, Sept. 15 at 2160 E Pacheco Blvd., Space K, Los Banos. For more information, call 209-829-1100. Customers who donate $5-10 worth of school supplies will get a voucher for a free breadstick and will be entered into a raffle for a grand prize.
