Around Town (09/01/2018)

The Friends of the Merced County Library welcomes members and the public to its next meeting from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Gracey Room of Merced Library, 2100 O St. For more information, email slflinspach@gmail.com.
The La Grange Odd Fellows host their monthly breakfast (always the second Sunday), to benefit Lafayette Lodge #65. The next breakfast is served 8 to 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at the IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. For more information, call 209-853-2128.
Coffee Break at Yosemite Church is kicking off a new Women’s Bible Study for the fall season and will be studying a different Psalm each week. This 10-week runs from 10 a.m. to noon beginning Sept. 11 at the church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave. Free childcare is available. For more information, call 209-383-5038.
Merced Academy of Dance hosts Rhythm and Movement Class for Seniors resuming every Tuesday beginning Sept. 11 from 2:45 - 3:45 p.m. at Merced Multicultural Center, 645 W. Main St., Merced. This class benefits all who wish to improve mobility, balance, strength, mood, and overall quality of life in a friendly community environment. $10 drop-in and care partners are free. For more information, call Jane at 209-777-3295.
The next meeting of the Merced Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 13 the Hoffmeister Center, 1920 Canal St., Merced. If you have numbness or tingling in your feet or hands and want further information call Larry Frice at 209-358-2045 or Bill Cavner at 209-723-9405.
The Chowchilla High Class of 1958 will hold its 60th reunion at 2 p.m. Sept. 29 at the home of Gerald and Judy McDougal in Chowchilla. Reservations are $12 and should be mailed as soon as possible. For mailing information and other details, call Judy at 559-665-4490 or Hilda Forrest 559-304-9645.
