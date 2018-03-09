Around Town (09/03/2018)

Italian Lodge lunch
On the first Tuesday of each month, the Italian American Lodge serves lunch from noon to 1 p.m. at the lodge, 1351 W. 18th St. Menu consists of chicken or roast beef, pasta, salad and bread. Cost $8. Take outs are available. More, call 209-723-8541.
Merced Women’s Club
The Merced Women’s Club will be having their monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Clubhouse, 707 W 22nd St., Merced. There will be a potluck lunch, with the Club furnishing dessert. A representative from the California Access Program will be speaking about telephone services for the hearing, vision and memory impaired. For more information, call 209-383-2234.
Elks Annual Shrimp Feed Fundraiser
The Merced Elks Lodge will host its annual Shrimp Feed Fundraiser Saturday at the ledge, 1910 M St., Merced. Doors open for a no-host bar at 6 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7:30 p.m. A raffle will follow dinner. Tickets are $40 and include all-you-can-eat shrimp, pasta, coleslaw and bread. All proceed benefit local lodge charities. For tickets or more information, call 209-723-1240 or Dave Wells at 209-756-3070 or visit the lodge between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Old Time Western BBQ
Merced County Historical Society will host its 28th annual old-time western barbecue and auction in memory of Bill Kirby at Lake Yosemite on Sept. 11. Both live and silent auctions will feature fabulous dinners, vacation getaways, antique items, gourmet food, and artwork. Tickets cost $50 and are now on sale in the Courthouse Museum Gift Shop. Live music will be provided by Evening Edition. For more information, call the museum office at 209-723-2401. Proceeds benefit Courthouse Museum programs and scholarships.
New Beginnings Barbecue Fundraisers
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals hosts “Grillin’ For a Cause, a barbecue fundraising dinner from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Red Barn in Winton. The menu includes tri-tip, chicken, broccoli salad, three sides and peach pie. Tickets are $50 each and can be obtained at Christina's Fine Clothing in the Bear Creek Galleria, Valley Animal Hospital at 58 W. 16th St., Santa Fe Pet Hospital at 3113 N. Beachwood or online through Facebook. All proceeds will be used for medical expenses and the transportation of animals to rescues. For more information, call 209-769-8953.
