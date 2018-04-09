Around Town (09/04/2018)

Italian Lodge lunch
On the first Tuesday of each month, the Italian American Lodge serves lunch from noon to 1 p.m. at the lodge, 1351 W. 18th St. Menu consists of chicken or roast beef, pasta, salad and bread. Cost $8. Take outs are available. More, call 209-723-8541.
Farmers Insurance Group Lunch
Women who have worked at the Farmers Insurance Group regional office are invited to lunch at 11 a.m. Thursday at 510 Bistro on Main Street, Merced. The lunch is $15 cash. To make reservation, call 209-723-4317.
Color Fun Run in Merced County
Sierra Saving Grace Homeless Project and United Way of Merced County host Run for Hue-manity Color Fun Run & Family Fun Festival to benefit housing programs for people experiencing homelessness and a new child literacy initiative in Merced County. The inaugural event is held on Saturday at the Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King, Jr. Way in Merced. Doors open at 9 a.m. The run begins at 10 a.m. For more information, call 209-626-5660 or visit www.facebook.com/RFHMerced.
CASA Seeking Volunteers
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Merced County needs Volunteers. A CASA Volunteer is a trained to advocate for the best interests of foster youth within the court system. Next training is set for Sept. 20. Informational meetings will take place: 11 a.m. Sept. 6; 3 p.m. Sept. 10; 5:30 p.m. Sept. 12; 5:30 p.m. Sept. 17. The information meetings and the training classes will be held at the CASA office: 2824 Park Ave, Suite A, Merced. For more information, visit mercedcasa.org or call 209-722-2272.
Sweet Potato Festival
Livingston hosts the seventh annual Sweet Potato Festival on Sept. 21, 22, and 23 at the Max Foster Sports Complex, 2600 Walnut Ave., Livingston. Entry is free to the family event. For more information, contact the Livingston Recreation Department 209-394-8830 or visit the website www.livingstoncity.com or find them on Facebook at Livingston Sweet Potato Festival.
