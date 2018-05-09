Around Town (09/05/2018)

Merced Shakespearefest
Merced Shakespearefest presents the raucous, farcical comedy of “The Merry Wives of Windsor” on Sept. 8, 9, 15, 16, Saturdays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., Sundays at 5 p.m. For more information go to www.mercedshakespearefest.org or call 209-723-3265.
Experimental Aircraft Association
The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1401 will sponsor a Young Eagle Day with registration from 8 to 11 a.m. Sept. 8 at the Merced Regional Airport Eagle Street Entrance. There will be free airplane rides for young adults ages 8 through 17. A parent or guardian must be present. For more information call 209-722-6666 or 209-722-8619.
Menudo Sundays in Merced
Club Mercedes will begin its Menudo Sundays every Sunday beginning Sept. 9 from 8 a.m. to noon at the club, 569 W. Ninth Street, Merced. The cost is $5 for ‘baby bowl,’ $8 for a small bowl and $10 for a large. For more information, call 209-383-9906. Call after 4 p.m.
Merced College Farmers Market
The Merced College Farmers Market will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Tri-College Center parking lot on G Street in Merced. The weekly event will be held year round. The market will feature certified vendors selling local produce, meats, nuts, nursery plants, crafts and other specialty items.
Merced Garden Club
Merced Garden Club, Inc. will hold its first meeting of the year on Sept. 12 at Lake Yosemite, Fish & Game building. There will be a mini-garden tour at 10 a.m. followed by the gathering at Fish and Game building. Yearbooks will be passed out. For more information, call 209-761-5710.
Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group
The next meeting of the Merced Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 13 the Hoffmeister Center, 1920 Canal St., Merced. If you have numbness or tingling in your feet or hands and want further information call Larry Frice at 209-358-2045 or Bill Cavner at 209-723-9405.
Merced High Class of 1948
Merced High classmates from 1945 to 1955 are invited to join the class of 1948 sponsors at their monthly lunch at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 18 at the Elks Lodge, 1910 M St. Merced.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments