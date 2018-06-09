Around Town (09/06/2018)

Color Fun Run in Merced County
Sierra Saving Grace Homeless Project and United Way of Merced County host Run for Hue-manity Color Fun Run & Family Fun Festival to benefit housing programs for people experiencing homelessness and a new child literacy initiative in Merced County. The inaugural event is held on Saturday at the Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King, Jr. Way in Merced. Doors open at 9 a.m. The run begins at 10 a.m. For more information, call 209-626-5660 or visit www.facebook.com/RFHMerced.
Rhythm and Movement Class for Seniors
Merced Academy of Dance hosts Rhythm and Movement Class for Seniors resuming every Tuesday beginning Sept. 11 from 2:45 - 3:45 p.m. at Merced Multicultural Center, 645 W. Main St., Merced. This class benefits all who wish to improve mobility, balance, strength, mood, and overall quality of life in a friendly community environment. $10 drop-in and care partners are free. For more information, call Jane at 209-777-3295.
Free Mental Illness Class
NAMI Merced will host free weekly classes this fall for those suffering with mental health issues beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13 through Nov. 15 at 480 E. 13th St., Merced. Classes will end Nov. 15. The course will go over information on many mental illnesses as well as coping skills, recovery and rehabilitation. You do not need a diagnosis to come. Classes are taught by people who have experienced mental illness and are certified by NAMI California to offer courses to the community. You do not have to have been diagnosed to attend. Space is limited. For more information, call 209-789-6264 or visit www.namimerced.org/classes.
Atwater VFW
VFW Post No. 9946 of Atwater invites the public to its Wednesday Hamburger Nights, 5 to 7 p.m. and its Fridays Family Fun night with tacos, burritos, Karaoke, and Bunco and games. Ice cold beer for $2 in the Canteen from 4 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Hall can be rented for events. All proceeds benefit the local Veterans. The hall is located at 1390 Broadway St., Atwater. For more information, call 209-358-7224.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
