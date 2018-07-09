Around Town (09/07/2018)

Ryan Nunez Cross Country Memorial Scholarship
The UC Merced Alumni Association and Recreation and Athletics will host a Journey 5K Fund Run and "A Run for Ryan" to benefit the Ryan Nunez Cross Country Memorial Scholarship Fund from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at UC Merced. For more information, call 209-228-4484.
Experimental Aircraft Association
The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1401 will sponsor a Young Eagle Day with registration from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Merced Regional Airport Eagle Street Entrance. There will be free airplane rides for young adults ages 8 through 17. A parent or guardian must be present. For more information call 209-722-6666 or 209-722-8619.
Odd Fellows breakfast
The La Grange Odd Fellows host their monthly breakfast (always the second Sunday), to benefit Lafayette Lodge #65. The next breakfast is served 8 to 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at the IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. For more information, call 209-853-2128.
Women’s Bible Study in Merced
Coffee Break at Yosemite Church is kicking off a new Women’s Bible Study for the fall season and will be studying a different Psalm each week. This 10-week runs from 10 a.m. to noon beginning Sept. 11 at the church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave. Free childcare is available. For more information, call 209-383-5038.
Unity Spiritual Center
Unity Spiritual Center hosts a concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at 305 W. 26th St., Merced. Daniel Nahmod, Faith Rivera and Sue Riley will be performing. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at Unity. Call 209-723-3427 or on line at www.empowerma.com/PosiPaloozaTicket.
Art and Spirits Fun Night
Arbor Gallery will host Art and Spirits Fun Night featuring local artist, Ethel Nelson to benefit the Multicultural Art Center from 6-8pm, Sept. 21 at the MAC, 645 W. Main St., Merced. For reservations, call 209-388-1090.
