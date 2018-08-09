Around Town (09/08/2018)

Elks Annual Shrimp Feed Fundraiser
The Merced Elks Lodge will host its annual Shrimp Feed Fundraiser today at the ledge, 1910 M St., Merced. Doors open for a no-host bar at 6 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7:30 p.m. A raffle will follow dinner. Tickets are $40 and include all-you-can-eat shrimp, pasta, coleslaw and bread. All proceed benefit local lodge charities. For tickets or more information, call 209-723-1240 or Dave Wells at 209-756-3070 or visit the lodge between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Human Rights Day
Church Women United in Merced will celebrate Human Rights Day from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 14 at the Church of the Latter Day Saints on McKee and Tuscany streets, Merced. The speaker will be Debbie Croft from Alpha Pregnancy Center. Everyone in the community is invited to attend. For more information, call 209-595-8573.
Merced County Republican Women
Merced County Republican Women Federated will meet on Sept. 17 at the Branding Iron Restaurant, 640 W. 16th St. Social time begins at 11:30 a.m. and lunch is served at noon. Reservations are required for the $19 luncheon by Sept. 13 by calling 209-358-4391. Bunco will be played following the luncheon for a scholarship fundraiser.
New Beginnings Barbecue Fundraisers
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals hosts “Grillin’ For a Cause, a barbecue fundraising dinner from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Red Barn in Winton. The menu includes tri-tip, chicken, broccoli salad, three sides and peach pie. Tickets are $50 each and can be obtained at Christina's Fine Clothing in the Bear Creek Galleria, Valley Animal Hospital at 58 W. 16th St., Santa Fe Pet Hospital at 3113 N. Beachwood or online through Facebook. All proceeds will be used for medical expenses and the transportation of animals to rescues. For more information, call 209-769-8953.
Victims Remembrance Walk
The 10th Annual Riley Brothers Victims Remembrance Walk in honor of family and friends who lost the lives of their loved in the Loughborough area community in Merced at noon Oct. 13 beginning in the Food Maxx parking lot, 1300 W. Olive Ave., Merced. There will be a prayer and a moment of silence at each site.
