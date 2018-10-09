Around Town (09/10/2018)

Merced College Farmers Market
The Merced College Farmers Market will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Tri-College Center parking lot on G Street in Merced. The weekly event will be held year round. The market will feature certified vendors selling local produce, meats, nuts, nursery plants, crafts and other specialty items.
Old Time Western BBQ
Merced County Historical Society will host its 28th annual old-time western barbecue and auction in memory of Bill Kirby at Lake Yosemite on Tuesday. Both live and silent auctions will feature fabulous dinners, vacation getaways, antique items, gourmet food, and artwork. Tickets cost $50 and are now on sale in the Courthouse Museum Gift Shop. Live music will be provided by Evening Edition. For more information, call the museum office at 209-723-2401. Proceeds benefit Courthouse Museum programs and scholarships.
Merced College Retired Women
The Merced College Retired Women will meet for their monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at LaHacienda 2, 3355 G Street, Merced. Join us for the no-host luncheon and visit with retired ladies of the college. No RSVP necessary.
Sweet Potato Festival
Livingston hosts the seventh annual Sweet Potato Festival on Sept. 21, 22, and 23 at the Max Foster Sports Complex, 2600 Walnut Ave., Livingston. Entry is free to the family event. For more information, contact the Livingston Recreation Department 209-394-8830 or visit the website www.livingstoncity.com or find them on Facebook at Livingston Sweet Potato Festival.
Atwater VFW
VFW Post No. 9946 of Atwater invites the public to its Wednesday Hamburger Nights, 5 to 7 p.m. and its Fridays Family Fun night with tacos, burritos, Karaoke, and Bunco and games. Ice cold beer for $2 in the Canteen from 4 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Hall can be rented for events. All proceeds benefit the local Veterans. The hall is located at 1390 Broadway St., Atwater. For more information, call 209-358-7224.
