Around Town (09/11/2018)

Merced College Farmers Market
The Merced College Farmers Market will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. todayat the Tri-College Center parking lot on G Street in Merced. The weekly event will be held year round. The market will feature certified vendors selling local produce, meats, nuts, nursery plants, crafts and other specialty items.
Merced Garden Club
Merced Garden Club, Inc. will hold its first meeting of the year on Wednesday at Lake Yosemite, Fish & Game building. There will be a mini-garden tour at 10 a.m. followed by the gathering at Fish and Game building. Yearbooks will be passed out. For more information, call 209-761-5710.
Pirate art at Kids Day at the MAC
The Merced County Arts Council is hosting a free Kids’ Day at the MAC, 645 West Main St., Merced, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Kids will make pirate ships, treasure maps, pet parrots, and hooks before walking the plank to enjoy the theme of “Pirate AAAaarrt.” For more information, call 209-388-1090 or visit Facebook or the events page of artsmerced.org.
Elks Lodge Drive-Thru Dinner
The Merced Elks Lodge will have a drive thru dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 19. The dinner cost is $10 and includes Sheriff Vern Warnke’s chicken quarters, beans, salad and a roll. Tickets can be purchased in advance from the Elks Lodge at 1910 M St, from any Past Exalted Ruler or at the door the night of the event. For more information contact the lodge at 209-723-1240 or Dave Wells at 209-756-3070.
Merced AARP
Sheriff Vern Warnke will be the speaker at our meeting on Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St. Snacks will be provided. For more information, call 209-357-8206.
LWVMC September Meeting
Dr. Laura Hill will be the keynote speaker at the upcoming League of Women Voters of Merced County meeting speaking on Immigration and Public Policy in California. The meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 26 in the Merced City Council Chamber in the Merced Civic Center at 678 W. 18th St., Merced. Following Dr. Hill’s presentation, time is planned for a moderated question and answer session. The meeting is free and open to the public.
