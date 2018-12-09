Around Town (09/12/2018)

Merced College Retired Women
The Merced College Retired Women will meet for their monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at LaHacienda 2, 3355 G Street, Merced. Join us for the no-host luncheon and visit with retired ladies of the college. No RSVP necessary.
Merced County Republican Women
Merced County Republican Women Federated will meet on Sept. 17 at the Branding Iron Restaurant, 640 W. 16th St. Social time begins at 11:30 a.m. and lunch is served at noon. Reservations are required for the $19 luncheon by Thursday by calling 209-358-4391. Bunco will be played following the luncheon for a scholarship fundraiser.
Murder Mystery Dinner
The Boys & Girls Club of Merced County will host a Murder Mystery Dinner to benefit the Club at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at 510 Bistro - 510 w. Main St., Merced . For more information, call 209-201-5693.
Merced High Class of 1948
Merced High classmates from 1945 to 1955 are invited to join the class of 1948 sponsors at their monthly lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18 at the Elks Lodge, 1910 M St. Merced.
Parkinson’s Support Group
The Amie Marchini Senior Care will host Parkinson’s Support Group meeting at 10 a.m. Sept. 20 at Mission Garden's 1450 E. 27th Street, Merced. Speakers will be Claire Osbon, an occupational therapist and Judy Chi, a physical therapist. They will discuss the Lou Silverman Big and LOUD Program. For more information call 209-384-3300.
Campus Ministry Event
Ecumenical Campus Ministries of Merced presents “Faith on the Move” with Dr. David Vasquez-Levy, President of Pacific School of Religion in Berkeley, sharing a faith perspective to the national conversation on immigration on Sept. 30 at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 1455 E. Yosemite, Merced. An optional light dinner will be offered at 5:15 pm and presentation at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 209-383-0632.
