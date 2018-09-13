Around Town (09/13/2018)

Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group
The next meeting of the Merced Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. today the Hoffmeister Center, 1920 Canal St., Merced. If you have numbness or tingling in your feet or hands and want further information call Larry Frice at 209-358-2045 or Bill Cavner at 209-723-9405.
Art and Spirits Fun Night
Arbor Gallery will host Art and Spirits Fun Night featuring local artist, Ethel Nelson to benefit the Multicultural Art Center from 6-8pm, Sept. 21 at the MAC, 645 W. Main St., Merced. For reservations, call 209-388-1090.
Merced Community Dance
A dance will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept 23 at the Merced Community Senior Center 755 W. 15th St., Merced. Doors open 1:30 p.m. Cost is $8. Door prizes and refreshments available. For information, call 209-723-0839 or 209-628-0683.
New Beginnings Barbecue Fundraisers
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals hosts “Grillin’ For a Cause, a barbecue fundraising dinner from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Red Barn in Winton. The menu includes tri-tip, chicken, broccoli salad, three sides and peach pie. Tickets are $50 each and can be obtained at Christina's Fine Clothing in the Bear Creek Galleria, Valley Animal Hospital at 58 W. 16th St., Santa Fe Pet Hospital at 3113 N. Beachwood or online through Facebook. All proceeds will be used for medical expenses and the transportation of animals to rescues. For more information, call 209-769-8953.
Sons of Thunder
The Sons of Thunder will host a spaghetti dinner to benefit community outreach from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at Christian Life Center, 650 E. Olive Ave. Merced. The cost is $7 per plate. For more information, call Keith at 209-947-5269.
Victims Remembrance Walk
The 10th Annual Riley Brothers Victims Remembrance Walk in honor of family and friends who lost the lives of their loved in the Loughborough area community in Merced at noon Oct. 13 beginning in the Food Maxx parking lot, 1300 W. Olive Ave., Merced. There will be a prayer and a moment of silence at each site.
Menudo Sundays in Merced
Club Mercedes will begin its Menudo Sundays on Sundays from 8 a.m. to noon at the club, 569 W. Ninth Street, Merced. The cost is $5 for ‘baby bowl,’ $8 for a small bowl and $10 for a large. For more information, call 209-383-9906. Call after 4 p.m.
