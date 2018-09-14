Around Town (09/14/2018)

Pirate art at Kids Day at the MAC
The Merced County Arts Council is hosting a free Kids’ Day at the MAC, 645 West Main St., Merced, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Kids will make pirate ships, treasure maps, pet parrots, and hooks before walking the plank to enjoy the theme of “Pirate AAAaarrt.” For more information, call 209-388-1090 or visit Facebook or the events page of artsmerced.org.
Merced County Genealogical Society
The Merced County Genealogical Society will host their monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Merced County Library in the Gracey Room.
Italian Lodge
The Italian Lodge is having its annual Chicken and Pasta To-Go Event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20. The meal includes barbecue a quarter chicken, pasta, salad and a roll. The cost is $10.
Sweet Potato Festival
Livingston hosts the seventh annual Sweet Potato Festival on Sept. 21, 22, and 23 at the Max Foster Sports Complex, 2600 Walnut Ave., Livingston. Entry is free to the family event. For more information, contact the Livingston Recreation Department 209-394-8830 or visit the website www.livingstoncity.com or find them on Facebook at Livingston Sweet Potato Festival.
Walk With Ease
The City of Merced with Dignity Heath is offering “Walk with Ease,” a program for managing arthritis or other chronic pain. The free program also increases balance, strength, walking pace, builds confidence and improves overall health. The six-week long, one-hour program is offered three times a week beginning Sept. 24 at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. Classes are every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 10-11 a.m.. Register at City of Merced Parks and Recreation, 632 W. 18th St. For more information, call 209-385-6235.
50th High School Reunion
Merced High School Class of 1968 will celebrate its 50th reunion on Oct. 6 at the Merced Golf and Country Club. For more information, call 209-769-7137.
