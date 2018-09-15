Around Town (09/15/2018)

Pirate art at Kids Day at the MAC
The Merced County Arts Council is hosting a free Kids’ Day at the MAC, 645 West Main St., Merced, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Kids will make pirate ships, treasure maps, pet parrots, and hooks before walking the plank to enjoy the theme of “Pirate AAAaarrt.” For more information, call 209-388-1090 or visit Facebook or the events page of artsmerced.org.
Murder Mystery Dinner
The Boys & Girls Club of Merced County will host a Murder Mystery Dinner to benefit the Club at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at 510 Bistro - 510 w. Main St., Merced . For more information, call 209-201-5693.
Elks Lodge Drive-Thru Dinner
The Merced Elks Lodge will have a drive thru dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 19. The dinner cost is $10 and includes Sheriff Vern Warnke’s chicken quarters, beans, salad and a roll. Tickets can be purchased in advance from the Elks Lodge at 1910 M St, from any Past Exalted Ruler or at the door the night of the event. For more information contact the lodge at 209-723-1240 or Dave Wells at 209-756-3070.
Merced AARP
Sheriff Vern Warnke will be the speaker at our meeting on Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St. Snacks will be provided. For more information, call 209-357-8206.
Chowchilla High Class of 1958
The Chowchilla High Class of 1958 will hold its 60th reunion at 2 p.m. Sept. 29 at the home of Gerald and Judy McDougal in Chowchilla. Reservations are $12 and should be mailed as soon as possible. For mailing information and other details, call Judy at 559-665-4490 or Hilda Forrest 559-304-9645.
Rhythm and Movement Class for Seniors
Merced Academy of Dance hosts Rhythm and Movement Class for Seniors resuming every Tuesday from 2:45 - 3:45 p.m. at Merced Multicultural Center, 645 W. Main St., Merced. This class benefits all who wish to improve mobility, balance, strength, mood, and overall quality of life in a friendly community environment. $10 drop-in and care partners are free. For more information, call Jane at 209-777-3295.
