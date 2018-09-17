Around Town (09/17/2018)

Italian Lodge
The Italian Lodge is having its annual Chicken and Pasta To-Go Event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20. The meal includes barbecue a quarter chicken, pasta, salad and a roll. The cost is $10.
Sweet Potato Festival
Livingston hosts the seventh annual Sweet Potato Festival on Sept. 21, 22, and 23 at the Max Foster Sports Complex, 2600 Walnut Ave., Livingston. Entry is free to the family event. For more information, contact the Livingston Recreation Department 209-394-8830 or visit the website www.livingstoncity.com or find them on Facebook at Livingston Sweet Potato Festival.
LWVMC September Meeting
Dr. Laura Hill will be the keynote speaker at the upcoming League of Women Voters of Merced County meeting speaking on Immigration and Public Policy in California. The meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 26 in the Merced City Council Chamber in the Merced Civic Center at 678 W. 18th St., Merced. Following Dr. Hill’s presentation, time is planned for a moderated question and answer session. The meeting is free and open to the public.
New Beginnings Barbecue Fundraisers
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals hosts “Grillin’ For a Cause, a barbecue fundraising dinner from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Red Barn in Winton. The menu includes tri-tip, chicken, broccoli salad, three sides and peach pie. Tickets are $50 each and can be obtained at Christina's Fine Clothing in the Bear Creek Galleria, Valley Animal Hospital at 58 W. 16th St., Santa Fe Pet Hospital at 3113 N. Beachwood or online through Facebook. All proceeds will be used for medical expenses and the transportation of animals to rescues. For more information, call 209-769-8953.
Atwater VFW
VFW Post No. 9946 of Atwater invites the public to its Wednesday Hamburger Nights, 5 to 7 p.m. and its Fridays Family Fun night with tacos, burritos, Karaoke, and Bunco and games. Ice cold beer for $2 in the Canteen from 4 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Hall can be rented for events. All proceeds benefit the local Veterans. The hall is located at 1390 Broadway St., Atwater. For more information, call 209-358-7224.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
