Around Town (09/18/2018)

Veritas Parlor No. 75 Picnic
Veritas Parlor No. 75 of the Native Daughers of the Golden West will host their annual porluck picnic at 5:30 p.m. today at the home of member Mary Jo Stavros, 5924 Cherub Lane, Atwater. Members may call 209-357-2021 for directions or items to bring. The weather is cooler so one suggestion is a sweater because it is an outdoor event. Members may bring a guest.
The Merced Women’s Club
The Merced Women’s Club will be having their monthly meeting on Oct 2 at 11:30a at the Clubhouse, 707 W 22nd St., Merced. There will be lunch of lasagna, salad, bread and dessert. The cost is $8. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke will be the speaker. Call 209-383-2234 if you would like more information.
Men’s Day Out in Merced
The Merced Old Timers hosts its annual barbecue get-together from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Rahilly Park in Merced. For more information, call 209-722-0845.
Pancake Breakfast Huge Buffet
The Atwater-Winton Lions Club hosts its annual Pancake Breakfast Huge Buffet on Oct. 6 from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Atwater Women’s Club House in Atwater. The price per person is $10 with children under 6 free. Proceeds will benefit local Lions projects and Camp Pacifica. For more information, call Lion Kay at 209-358-0044 or Lion Connie at 209-358-1668.
Beachwood Franklin Committee
Beachwood Franklin Committee For Improvement invites you to its sixth annual Skate For The Youth Fundraiser and Harvest Festival on Oct. 13 at 2038 Lobo Ave. from noon to 3:00 p.m. There will be games and activities for the children, a mini skateboarding area (bring your skateboard), live music, exibitors. tri-tip sandwiches and whole tri-tips (pre-sale price $20). For information or tickets please, call or text: 209-205-8717 or email: mrodri1797@att.net.
