Around Town (09/19/2018)

Italian Lodge
The Italian Lodge is having its annual Chicken and Pasta To-Go Event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20. The meal includes barbecue a quarter chicken, pasta, salad and a roll. The cost is $10.
Le Grand High School 50th Reunion
The Le Grand High School Class of 1968 will celebrate its 50th reunion at the Elks Club of Merced building on M Street from 6 to 11p.m. on Oct. 20. From 6-7 pm will be a no host bar with cocktails and beer. Soft drinks are also available. From 7-11 p.m. will be a dinner/dance with a DJ from 8-11 p.m. Cost is $60 per person. Contact Roger Perez at 645rogerperez@gmail.com for more details. RSVP by Sept. 20.
Oktoberfest in Los Banos
Our Lady of Fatima Parents Club presents its 12th annual Oktoberfest from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the school grounds, 1625 Center Ave., Los Banos. For more information, call 209-509-6982.
Faith on the Move in Merced
The Ecumenical Campus Ministries of Merced presents “Faith on the Move” with Dr. David Vasquez-Levy sharing a faith perspective to the national conversation on immigration on Sept. 30 at the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 1455 E. Yosemite, Merced. An optional light dinner will be offered at 5:15 p.m. and the presentation begins at 6 p.m. The event is free to the public. For more information, call 209-383-9632.
The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe
The Atwater and Buhach Colony Theatre Departments will performs The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe on Oct. 11, 12 and 13 at 7 p.m. at the Buhach Colony High School Theatre. This classic story written by C.S. Lewis focuses on four children who are transported into the world of Narnia and team up with Aslan and his followers to defeat the Deep Magic which has kept Narnia in an eternal winter. Tickets will be available at the Buhach Colony Theatre box office one half hour before each show for $7 for adults and $5 for children.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments