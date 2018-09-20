Around Town (09/20/2018)

Parkinson’s Support Group
The Amie Marchini Senior Care will host Parkinson’s Support Group meeting at 10 a.m. Sept. 20 at Mission Garden's 1450 E. 27th Street, Merced. Speakers will be Claire Osbon, an occupational therapist and Judy Chi, a physical therapist. They will discuss the Lou Silverman Big and LOUD Program. For more information call 209-384-3300.
Sweet Potato Festival
Livingston hosts the seventh annual Sweet Potato Festival on Sept. 21, 22, and 23 at the Max Foster Sports Complex, 2600 Walnut Ave., Livingston. Entry is free to the family event. For more information, contact the Livingston Recreation Department 209-394-8830 or visit the website www.livingstoncity.com or find them on Facebook at Livingston Sweet Potato Festival.
Merced Community Dance
A dance will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept 23 at the Merced Community Senior Center 755 W. 15th St., Merced. Doors open 1:30 p.m. Cost is $8. Door prizes and refreshments available. For information, call 209-723-0839 or 209-628-0683.
Walk With Ease
The City of Merced with Dignity Heath is offering “Walk with Ease,” a program for managing arthritis or other chronic pain. The free program also increases balance, strength, walking pace, builds confidence and improves overall health. The six-week long, one-hour program is offered three times a week beginning Sept. 24 at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. Classes are every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 10-11 a.m.. Register at City of Merced Parks and Recreation, 632 W. 18th St. For more information, call 209-385-6235.
Menudo Sundays in Merced
Club Mercedes will begin its Menudo Sundays every Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon at the club, 569 W. Ninth Street, Merced. The cost is $5 for ‘baby bowl,’ $8 for a small bowl and $10 for a large. For more information, call 209-383-9906. Call after 4 p.m.
